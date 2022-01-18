IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Democratic Wisconsin U.S. Senate candidate puts in 'massive ad buy'

    02:56
  • UP NEXT

    Democrats face political headwinds in bid to hold control of Congress

    14:29

  • 2022 Midterm Meter shows 'shellacking' territory for Democrats

    03:06

  • 59 of 93 Trump-endorsed candidates post-presidency have questioned 2020 election results

    02:03

  • Rep. Khanna: Biden is 'ultimately trying to defeat Trumpism'

    01:18

  • ‘Time for us to take to the streets’: As Democrats fumble voting rights, calls for more pressure

    10:43

  • Rosenberg: 'Rare' seditious conspiracy charges means the DOJ 'got the goods'

    01:16

  • Majority of Trump's post-presidency endorsements have questioned 2020 election results

    01:55

  • Military medical team headed to New Jersey hospital struggling with omicron

    01:59

  • Biden expected to look for ‘more traditional routes’ for vaccine mandates

    01:35

  • Melber: Seditious conspiracy charges indicate Oath Keepers planned a ‘violent overthrow of the government’

    02:10

  • DOJ unveils 'seditious conspiracy' charges tied to Jan. 6th

    02:05

  • Oath Keepers leader arrested in Jan. 6 investigation

    03:02

  • Rep. Hoyer: ‘Giving up is not an option on voting rights’

    08:48

  • Sen. Brian Schatz tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of voting rights vote

    01:32

  • Fmr. Sen. Byron Dorgan: Current filibuster process is 'just nuts'

    01:20

  • Dr. Blackstock: U.S. ‘can't get caught behind like we did this time’ when new variant emerges

    02:06

  • Sen. Merkley: Senate being ‘paralyzed and damaged’ and ‘number one practitioner’ is Mitch McConnell

    09:36

  • Senate Democrats weigh options on filibuster, voting rights as pressure builds

    01:50

  • Michigan secretary of state urges passage of federal voting rights legislation

    07:54

MTP Daily

Democratic Wisconsin U.S. Senate candidate puts in 'massive ad buy'

02:56

NBC News senior national political reporter Natasha Korecki reports Wisconsin U.S. Senate candidate Alex Lasry "just put in a million dollars in a massive ad buy."Jan. 18, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Democratic Wisconsin U.S. Senate candidate puts in 'massive ad buy'

    02:56
  • UP NEXT

    Democrats face political headwinds in bid to hold control of Congress

    14:29

  • 2022 Midterm Meter shows 'shellacking' territory for Democrats

    03:06

  • 59 of 93 Trump-endorsed candidates post-presidency have questioned 2020 election results

    02:03

  • Rep. Khanna: Biden is 'ultimately trying to defeat Trumpism'

    01:18

  • ‘Time for us to take to the streets’: As Democrats fumble voting rights, calls for more pressure

    10:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All