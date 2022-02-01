IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
DCCC Chair Maloney on gerrymandering: 'I'm a guy that wants to bring a gun to a gun fight' 08:33
As 29 House Democrats say they will not seek re-election, DCCC Chair Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) says Democrats will not "unilaterally disarm" on campaign finance or arguing for "fair maps" as he seeks to get his party members elected in November.
Feb. 1, 2022
