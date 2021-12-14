DC attorney general files lawsuit against Proud Boys and Oath Keepers for role in Jan. 6

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
DC attorney general files lawsuit against Proud Boys and Oath Keepers for role in Jan. 600:27
UP NEXT
Meadows facing 'very serious' allegations in Jan. 6 probe ahead of House contempt vote01:42
Kentucky mayor: 'We are here supporting' neighboring towns hit by tornadoes02:30
FEMA Administrator: 'Aren't words' to describe devastation from deadly tornadoes04:27
Unseasonal tornadoes raise questions about effects of climate change03:57
Remembering Bob Dole: ‘I’ve never met a more impressive person’11:11
Bob Dole to Chuck Todd in 2014: ‘The Senate may not be broken, but it’s badly bent’01:27
Mayor de Blasio: New vaccine requirements are ‘about protecting kids and protecting our city’05:14
Former Dole chief of staff: Senator’s achievements came from ‘seeking middle ground’01:06
Global summit for democracy shines light on ‘backsliding democracy’ in the U.S.01:53
Chuck Todd: ‘There’s a reason the U.S. is now considered a backsliding democracy’02:35
Mountain West looks to ‘cloud-seeding’ to increase rain and snow levels02:03
Threats of contempt against Meadows raise questions of executive privilege02:24
Sen. Menendez: US should ‘strengthen’ Ukraine’s ability to protect themselves07:16
Pete Williams: ‘Not sure’ if Supreme Court will uphold Biden’s vaccine mandate laws01:57
Garry Kasparov: Putin treated US sanctions as 'mosquito bites'05:46
Sen. Cardin: Russia needs to know there'll be a 'very, very heavy price to pay'07:04
Biden threatens Putin with 'economic and other measures' if Ukraine conflict escalates02:47
More than 90,000 Russian troops deployed to the Ukraine border01:37
New documentary 'The First Wave' follows NYC Covid frontline doctors08:00
DC attorney general files lawsuit against Proud Boys and Oath Keepers for role in Jan. 600:27
D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine files a civil lawsuit against the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, accusing them of planning the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Dec. 14, 2021
Now Playing
DC attorney general files lawsuit against Proud Boys and Oath Keepers for role in Jan. 600:27
UP NEXT
Meadows facing 'very serious' allegations in Jan. 6 probe ahead of House contempt vote01:42
Kentucky mayor: 'We are here supporting' neighboring towns hit by tornadoes02:30
FEMA Administrator: 'Aren't words' to describe devastation from deadly tornadoes04:27
Unseasonal tornadoes raise questions about effects of climate change03:57
Remembering Bob Dole: ‘I’ve never met a more impressive person’11:11