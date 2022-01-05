IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Covid surge collides with Biden agenda, Jan. 6th anniversary

    02:47
  • UP NEXT

    Panetta: Hitting Russia's oil supply is key to covert war

    05:58

  • Rep. Jayapal: 'Go back' to Build Back Better 'framework' Manchin agreed to

    08:46

  • Sen. Van Hollen: 'You will see a vote' on voting rights

    02:03

  • Jennifer Palmieri: Biden's State of the Union is 'where my focus would be'

    05:13

  • CDC to clarify new Covid isolation guidelines as confusion grows

    01:15

  • Rep. Lieu: 'House will pass what the Senate passes' on Build Back Better

    05:16

  • New podcast explores alternative history

    05:42

  • 23 House Democrats not seeking re-election in 2022

    05:46

  • Questions rise about when to get next Covid booster as omicron surges

    01:18

  • Covid testing greatly trailing what some experts say is needed to meet surge

    02:41

  • Jury reaches an 'outcome' in the Kim Potter trial

    01:52

  • Biden administration releases new JFK assassination files

    05:21

  • Rep. Khanna: ‘No’ regrets over untethering Build Back Better and infrastructure bills

    01:15

  • Sen. Smith: ‘What we need to know from Senator Manchin is where can he get to?’

    07:04

  • Dr. Jha: Getting Covid to be 'like a bad cold' would be a 'victory'

    07:56

  • Ignatius: 'Would be dangerous and difficult for US' if Russia and China formed alliance

    01:04

  • 'Everyone in America knows this hangs on Joe Manchin,' Center for American Progress president says

    01:20

  • Sen. Bennet: 'Hope' to talk to Manchin to try to 'persuade him to come back to the table'

    02:43

  • Dr. Hotez: Messaging around Covid boosters 'not handled very well'

    03:04

MTP Daily

Covid surge collides with Biden agenda, Jan. 6th anniversary

02:47

A year after the January 6th Capitol insurrection, there is widespread agreement that the American democracy is in trouble, but the path forward on how to fix it remains unclear as the Biden administration’s priority remains on Covid-19.Jan. 5, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Covid surge collides with Biden agenda, Jan. 6th anniversary

    02:47
  • UP NEXT

    Panetta: Hitting Russia's oil supply is key to covert war

    05:58

  • Rep. Jayapal: 'Go back' to Build Back Better 'framework' Manchin agreed to

    08:46

  • Sen. Van Hollen: 'You will see a vote' on voting rights

    02:03

  • Jennifer Palmieri: Biden's State of the Union is 'where my focus would be'

    05:13

  • CDC to clarify new Covid isolation guidelines as confusion grows

    01:15

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All