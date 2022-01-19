IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan: 'A mistake' that Perdue is 'carrying someone else's water' in Georgia's governor race00:49
Now Playing
Caputo: Perdue, Kemp will spend millions trashing each other while Abrams ‘sits back happy’06:33
UP NEXT
Sens. Manchin, Sinema to vote ‘no’ on filibuster changes for voting rights02:46
Biden voters in Georgia ‘turned off’ by GOP election fraud claims01:46
Democratic Wisconsin U.S. Senate candidate puts in 'massive ad buy'02:56
White House looks to shake up strategy ahead of potentially 'disastrous' midterms14:29
2022 Midterm Meter shows 'shellacking' territory for Democrats03:06
59 of 93 Trump-endorsed candidates post-presidency have questioned 2020 election results02:03
Rep. Khanna: Biden is 'ultimately trying to defeat Trumpism'01:18
‘Time for us to take to the streets’: As Democrats fumble voting rights, calls for more pressure10:43
Rosenberg: 'Rare' seditious conspiracy charges means the DOJ 'got the goods'01:16
Majority of Trump's post-presidency endorsements have questioned 2020 election results01:55
Military medical team headed to New Jersey hospital struggling with omicron01:59
Biden expected to look for ‘more traditional routes’ for vaccine mandates01:35
Melber: Seditious conspiracy charges indicate Oath Keepers planned a ‘violent overthrow of the government’02:10
DOJ unveils 'seditious conspiracy' charges tied to Jan. 6th02:05
Oath Keepers leader arrested in Jan. 6 investigation03:02
Rep. Hoyer: ‘Giving up is not an option on voting rights’08:48
Sen. Brian Schatz tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of voting rights vote01:32
Fmr. Sen. Byron Dorgan: Current filibuster process is 'just nuts'01:20
Caputo: Perdue, Kemp will spend millions trashing each other while Abrams ‘sits back happy’06:33
NBC News national political reporter Marc Caputo breaks down the Georgia gubernatorial race on the ground in Atlanta. Jan. 19, 2022
Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan: 'A mistake' that Perdue is 'carrying someone else's water' in Georgia's governor race00:49
Now Playing
Caputo: Perdue, Kemp will spend millions trashing each other while Abrams ‘sits back happy’06:33
UP NEXT
Sens. Manchin, Sinema to vote ‘no’ on filibuster changes for voting rights02:46
Biden voters in Georgia ‘turned off’ by GOP election fraud claims01:46
Democratic Wisconsin U.S. Senate candidate puts in 'massive ad buy'02:56
White House looks to shake up strategy ahead of potentially 'disastrous' midterms14:29