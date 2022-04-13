IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Brooklyn subway shooting suspect taken into custody, police sources say

MTP Daily

Brooklyn subway shooting suspect reportedly arrested in New York City

01:26

Frank James, the suspect in the Brooklyn subway shooting, has reportedly been arrested in Manhattan after a manhunt.April 13, 2022

