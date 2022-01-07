IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Kaine: Electoral Count Act ‘not a replacement’ for voting rights rule change

  • Full Kaine: Will get voting rights bill on the floor 'no later than Martin Luther King Day'

    Boston schools superintendent: We need a ‘Marshall Plan around our labor shortage’

    Full Slavitt: U.S. should be thinking about how we get back to 'steady state' on Covid

  • Slavitt: U.S. ‘in the middle of a tsunami’ amid Covid surge

  • Durbin: Republicans 'owe it to history' to speak out about January 6

  • Rep. Reed: ‘I will support’ Donald Trump if he is 2024 Republican nominee

  • Redistricting ‘surprises’ some Democrats as district lines set stage for 2022 midterms

  • Sec. Vilsack: Lowering meat prices will ‘take a little time’

  • Covid surge collides with Biden agenda, Jan. 6th anniversary

  • Panetta: Hitting Russia's oil supply is key to covert war

  • Rep. Jayapal: 'Go back' to Build Back Better 'framework' Manchin agreed to

  • Sen. Van Hollen: 'You will see a vote' on voting rights

  • Jennifer Palmieri: Biden's State of the Union is 'where my focus would be'

  • CDC to clarify new Covid isolation guidelines as confusion grows

  • Rep. Lieu: 'House will pass what the Senate passes' on Build Back Better

  • New podcast explores alternative history

  • 23 House Democrats not seeking re-election in 2022

  • Questions rise about when to get next Covid booster as omicron surges

  • Covid testing greatly trailing what some experts say is needed to meet surge

MTP Daily

Boston schools superintendent: We need a ‘Marshall Plan around our labor shortage’

Boston Public Schools superintendent Brenda Cassellius discusses the struggle schools are facing over Covid concerns and staff shortages. Jan. 7, 2022

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

