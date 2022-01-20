Bodner: Kremlin is in ‘holding pattern’ looking for ‘cracks or divisions’ to exploit

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
FBI conducts search near the home of Democratic Rep. Cuellar, weeks before competitive primary02:39
Now Playing
Bodner: Kremlin is in ‘holding pattern’ looking for ‘cracks or divisions’ to exploit02:21
UP NEXT
Symone Sanders: Biden 'knows what they can do better'02:07
Full Richmond: Midterms 'gloom and doom' is 'premature'08:52
Chuck Todd: President Biden’s press conference gives ‘better understanding of what he’s thinking’02:33
Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan: 'A mistake' that Perdue is 'carrying someone else's water' in Georgia's governor race00:49
Caputo: Perdue, Kemp will spend millions trashing each other while Abrams ‘sits back happy’06:33
Sens. Manchin, Sinema to vote ‘no’ on filibuster changes for voting rights02:46
Biden voters in Georgia ‘turned off’ by GOP election fraud claims01:46
Democratic Wisconsin U.S. Senate candidate puts in 'massive ad buy'02:56
White House looks to shake up strategy ahead of potentially 'disastrous' midterms14:29
2022 Midterm Meter shows 'shellacking' territory for Democrats03:06
59 of 93 Trump-endorsed candidates post-presidency have questioned 2020 election results02:03
Rep. Khanna: Biden is 'ultimately trying to defeat Trumpism'01:18
‘Time for us to take to the streets’: As Democrats fumble voting rights, calls for more pressure10:43
Rosenberg: 'Rare' seditious conspiracy charges means the DOJ 'got the goods'01:16
Majority of Trump's post-presidency endorsements have questioned 2020 election results01:55
Military medical team headed to New Jersey hospital struggling with omicron01:59
Biden expected to look for ‘more traditional routes’ for vaccine mandates01:35
Melber: Seditious conspiracy charges indicate Oath Keepers planned a ‘violent overthrow of the government’02:10
Bodner: Kremlin is in ‘holding pattern’ looking for ‘cracks or divisions’ to exploit02:21
NBC News' Matthew Bodner reports the latest from Moscow on the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Jan. 20, 2022
FBI conducts search near the home of Democratic Rep. Cuellar, weeks before competitive primary02:39
Now Playing
Bodner: Kremlin is in ‘holding pattern’ looking for ‘cracks or divisions’ to exploit02:21
UP NEXT
Symone Sanders: Biden 'knows what they can do better'02:07
Full Richmond: Midterms 'gloom and doom' is 'premature'08:52
Chuck Todd: President Biden’s press conference gives ‘better understanding of what he’s thinking’02:33
Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan: 'A mistake' that Perdue is 'carrying someone else's water' in Georgia's governor race00:49