  • Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan: 'A mistake' that Perdue is 'carrying someone else's water' in Georgia's governor race

    00:49

  • Caputo: Perdue, Kemp will spend millions trashing each other while Abrams ‘sits back happy’

    06:33

  • Sens. Manchin, Sinema to vote ‘no’ on filibuster changes for voting rights

    02:46
  • Now Playing

    Biden voters in Georgia ‘turned off’ by GOP election fraud claims

    01:46
  • UP NEXT

    Democratic Wisconsin U.S. Senate candidate puts in 'massive ad buy'

    02:56

  • White House looks to shake up strategy ahead of potentially 'disastrous' midterms

    14:29

  • 2022 Midterm Meter shows 'shellacking' territory for Democrats

    03:06

  • 59 of 93 Trump-endorsed candidates post-presidency have questioned 2020 election results

    02:03

  • Rep. Khanna: Biden is 'ultimately trying to defeat Trumpism'

    01:18

  • ‘Time for us to take to the streets’: As Democrats fumble voting rights, calls for more pressure

    10:43

  • Rosenberg: 'Rare' seditious conspiracy charges means the DOJ 'got the goods'

    01:16

  • Majority of Trump's post-presidency endorsements have questioned 2020 election results

    01:55

  • Military medical team headed to New Jersey hospital struggling with omicron

    01:59

  • Biden expected to look for ‘more traditional routes’ for vaccine mandates

    01:35

  • Melber: Seditious conspiracy charges indicate Oath Keepers planned a ‘violent overthrow of the government’

    02:10

  • DOJ unveils 'seditious conspiracy' charges tied to Jan. 6th

    02:05

  • Oath Keepers leader arrested in Jan. 6 investigation

    03:02

  • Rep. Hoyer: ‘Giving up is not an option on voting rights’

    08:48

  • Sen. Brian Schatz tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of voting rights vote

    01:32

  • Fmr. Sen. Byron Dorgan: Current filibuster process is 'just nuts'

    01:20

MTP Daily

Biden voters in Georgia ‘turned off’ by GOP election fraud claims

01:46

Chuck Todd sits down with Georgia voters who supported President Biden in the 2020 election as all eyes rest on the state ahead of the 2022 midterms. Voters say they are "turned off" by Republicans who spread election fraud claims. Jan. 19, 2022

