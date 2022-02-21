Democrats look for a messaging shift ahead of Biden’s State of the Union address

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Democrats look for a messaging shift ahead of Biden’s State of the Union address01:36
UP NEXT
Rep. Langevin: 'Serious escalation' if Putin recognizes key regions of Ukraine01:27
US, Ukraine have discussed exit plan for Zelenskyy from Kyiv if Russia invades01:42
Putin reportedly recognizes Ukrainian region as independent state00:48
What to watch for in Ukraine over the next few days02:27
Ukraine fighting ‘a full information war’ against Russia ahead of possible invasion02:39
Democrats look at party strategy after San Francisco school board recall01:46
Stavridis: Zelenskyy leaving Ukraine ‘starts to look bad under any circumstance’06:26
Sen. Reed: ‘There has to be a graceful exit for everyone’ for Putin to back off05:24
Sen. Kaine: ‘I worry about … violent threats’ against school board members01:51
New Texas voting law in effect ahead of March 1 primary02:28
Kaine: State of the Union ‘shouldn’t be just a feel your pain speech’06:02
Gaspard: Democrats need to ‘stop apologizing for our success’03:46
Ret. Gen. Allen: ‘Putin never imagined that this could backfire in the way that it has’01:56
‘The stage is set for potential conflict’ in Ukraine02:50
Ad wars heat up in Republican primary contests01:31
Sen. Menendez: U.S. stands ‘ready to help the Afghan people, but not at the control of the Taliban’07:22
Amb. Pierce: ‘Very comfortable’ with ‘sanctions being held in reserve as a deterrent’ for Russia06:14
New study finds social media exploits polarization for gain08:08
Progressive San Francisco school board members facing recall today after parental frustration02:27
Democrats look for a messaging shift ahead of Biden’s State of the Union address01:36
NBC News senior congressional reporter Scott Wong discusses what to expect from Senate Democrats and President Biden ahead of the State of the Union Address. Feb. 21, 2022
Now Playing
Democrats look for a messaging shift ahead of Biden’s State of the Union address01:36
UP NEXT
Rep. Langevin: 'Serious escalation' if Putin recognizes key regions of Ukraine01:27
US, Ukraine have discussed exit plan for Zelenskyy from Kyiv if Russia invades01:42
Putin reportedly recognizes Ukrainian region as independent state00:48
What to watch for in Ukraine over the next few days02:27
Ukraine fighting ‘a full information war’ against Russia ahead of possible invasion02:39