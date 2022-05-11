IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
MTP Daily

'Women are not paid less': Arizona GOP candidate denies gender pay gap

01:40

Video obtained by NBC News shows Arizona GOP Senate candidate Blake Masters disputing the existence of a gender pay gap. Vaughn Hillyard reports.May 11, 2022

