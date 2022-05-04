IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
MTP Daily

Amb. Taylor: Russia is 'losing' and Putin ‘needs troops’

01:23

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor joined MTP Daily on set to discuss the war in Ukraine and the potential of Putin declaring war on May 9th. May 4, 2022

