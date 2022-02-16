Amb. Karen Pierce: ‘Very comfortable’ with ‘sanctions being held in reserve as a deterrent’ for Russia
06:14
Karen Pierce, British Ambassador to the U.S., joined Chuck Todd on the set of Meet the Press Daily to discuss the U.K.’s stance on the Russian buildup of troops around Ukraine and the West’s ongoing diplomatic efforts with Russian Pres. Vladimir Putin.Feb. 16, 2022
