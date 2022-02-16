IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Amb. Karen Pierce: ‘Very comfortable’ with ‘sanctions being held in reserve as a deterrent’ for Russia

Karen Pierce, British Ambassador to the U.S., joined Chuck Todd on the set of Meet the Press Daily to discuss the U.K.’s stance on the Russian buildup of troops around Ukraine and the West’s ongoing diplomatic efforts with Russian Pres. Vladimir Putin.Feb. 16, 2022

