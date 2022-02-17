‘The stage is set for potential conflict’ in Ukraine

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Ad wars heat up in Republican primary contests

    01:31

  • Sen. Menendez: U.S. stands ‘ready to help the Afghan people, but not at the control of the Taliban’

    07:22

  • Amb. Pierce: ‘Very comfortable’ with ‘sanctions being held in reserve as a deterrent’ for Russia

    06:14

  • New study finds social media exploits polarization for gain

    08:08

  • Progressive San Francisco school board members facing recall today after parental frustration

    02:27

  • Amb. Bill Taylor on Russia-Ukraine crisis: 'Don't negotiate with a gun to your head'

    07:54

  • Full Panel: Republicans, Democrats facing Trump's impact on 2022 midterms

    11:41

  • Early voting underway in key Texas primaries

    02:00

  • Rep. Cicilline: Hope is to 'deter' Putin with sanctions 'not to provoke him'

    06:35

  • Andrew Weiss: Problem with US strategy is 'Russians aren't going to be embarrassed'

    01:38

  • ‘Pathetic’: Bill Kristol calls out Rep. Mace's pro-Trump video after Trump endorses her opponent

    01:08

  • Haass: Putin might get ‘more than he bargained for’ in U.S. response to Russia-Ukraine conflict

    00:45

  • Pfizer withdraws application for FDA approval of vaccine for kids under 5

    03:54

  • Full Panel: How Biden’s Supreme Court pick could divide Republicans

    11:20

  • Full Flournoy: 'We are in a really dangerous situation' on Iran nuclear negations

    05:02

  • How inflation rising 7.5 percent over past year could hurt the White House

    01:34

  • Rep. Meeks: 'Putin's actions have made us even closer'

    07:20

  • Emanuel: we need to be 'a little more patient' before relaxing restrictions

    01:26

  • Poll shows drop in Trump's perceived responsibility for Jan. 6 violence, one year later

    00:54

  • Rep. Cuellar releases new campaign ad touting his bipartisan efforts in Congress amid his FBI investigation

    01:22

MTP Daily

‘The stage is set for potential conflict’ in Ukraine

02:50

NBC's Richard Engel reports live from Ukraine as the U.S. warns Russia is trying to create a pretext for imminent invasion after shelling in east Ukraine. Feb. 17, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Ad wars heat up in Republican primary contests

    01:31

  • Sen. Menendez: U.S. stands ‘ready to help the Afghan people, but not at the control of the Taliban’

    07:22

  • Amb. Pierce: ‘Very comfortable’ with ‘sanctions being held in reserve as a deterrent’ for Russia

    06:14

  • New study finds social media exploits polarization for gain

    08:08

  • Progressive San Francisco school board members facing recall today after parental frustration

    02:27

  • Amb. Bill Taylor on Russia-Ukraine crisis: 'Don't negotiate with a gun to your head'

    07:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All