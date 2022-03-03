IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
MTP Daily

‘Not good optics’ that Trump lawyer John Eastman refused to testify to Jan. 6 committee

06:06

Former U.S. attorney Carol Lam breaks down a new Jan. 6 committee court filing that says for the first time that its evidence suggests crimes may have been committed by former President Donald Trump and his associates in the failed effort to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.March 3, 2022

