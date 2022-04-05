'Like a crime scene': Engel reports from Bucha after allegations of mass killings

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
’It’s my right to vote’: Wisconsin ruling makes voting more difficult for disabled voters06:33
Longtime GOP Rep. Upton, who voted to impeach Trump, not seeking re-election01:31
Fmr. Zelenskyy spokesperson: Zelenskyy 'understands he has the responsibility to stop this war'01:30
'Like a crime scene': Engel reports from Bucha after allegations of mass killings02:54
White House to announce more Russian sanctions amid reports of Bucha mass killings01:48
Gov. Sununu on whether he is anti-Trump: 'I'm not anti-anything'06:56
Rep. Khanna: Agree '110 percent' with Clinton that Democrats have messaging 'disconnect'01:30
Future of peace talks unclear amid alleged Russian atrocities in Ukraine01:15
Apparent Russian atrocities in Ukraine 'just the tip of the iceberg,' according to report06:22
Female journalists face gender-based online harassment04:39
Latvian Defense Minister: 'Time to de-Putinize the West'06:16
Meet the Press Reports: One in 5 Americans say they have invested, traded in or used cryptocurrency02:00
Engel: Russian forces ‘taking significant losses’ around Kyiv02:49
Sen. Warner: ‘Despicable and pathetic that Donald Trump is out appealing to a war criminal’01:36
Full Sen. Cramer: Trump’s call for help from Putin was ‘perhaps not’ wise13:19
‘Underinvestment’ in oil production poses additional threat to global prices03:28
McFaul: Control of Mariupol will be Russia's 'minimal position when they go into negotiations'01:34
Poll numbers push Democrats into ‘dangerous territory’ in midterm meter02:34
Fmr. Ukrainian Pres. Poroshenko: ‘Don’t trust Putin’ in negotiations07:40
Engel: Ukraine troops feel a ‘momentum’, ‘not holding their breath’ for negotiations01:30
Richard Engel reports from Ukraine after traveling to Bucha, site of alleged mass killings.April 5, 2022
