MTP Daily

'Let's beat Putin in Ukraine': Fmr. Ambassador to Ukraine outlines weapons US could still send

02:04

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst says if the U.S. sends additional weapons to Ukraine, "I think the chances of Moscow losing in this new offensive go way up."April 7, 2022

