’It’s my right to vote’: Wisconsin ruling makes voting more difficult for disabled voters
06:33
Share this -
copied
Shaq Brewster reports from Milwaukee, where disabled voters are facing challenges to voting after a state judge ruled voters can’t use unmonitored ballot drop boxes or deliver votes for family.April 5, 2022
Now Playing
’It’s my right to vote’: Wisconsin ruling makes voting more difficult for disabled voters
06:33
UP NEXT
Longtime GOP Rep. Upton, who voted to impeach Trump, not seeking re-election
01:31
Fmr. Zelenskyy spokesperson: Zelenskyy 'understands he has the responsibility to stop this war'
01:30
'Like a crime scene': Engel reports from Bucha after allegations of mass killings
02:54
White House to announce more Russian sanctions amid reports of Bucha mass killings
01:48
Gov. Sununu on whether he is anti-Trump: 'I'm not anti-anything'