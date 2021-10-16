The WNBA won the week! Here are some honorable mentions.

Joy announced on Friday her selection for "Who Won The Week?" — and it was a slam dunk. She chose the WNBA for their consistent activism — and because the league's finals began earlier this week (Go Mercury!).

Here are this week’s honorable mentions:

Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick has been on one this week. He sat down with Ebony magazine to discuss “Colin in Black & White,” a Netflix series based on his life set to drop later this month. He also rocked a luxurious afro for the cover shoot.

And on top of all that, he got to watch with the rest of us as NFL and league officials squirmed over former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s resignation. Gruden left his post Monday after it was revealed he sent racist, sexist and homophobic emails to at least one NFL executive. In 2019, Kaepernick settled a lawsuit with the NFL alleging team officials colluded to keep him out of the league for protesting racism. Gruden’s exposure gave Kaepernick’s claims added credence — not that they needed it.

A new gig on the horizon and a nice “I told you so”? Kaep is having a great week.

Workers on strike

Thousands of workers across the country have begun, continued or announced strikes this week. Their actions highlight a burgeoning labor movement forming at a time when workers have tremendous leverage to demand better wages and work conditions. More than 10,000 John Deere employees joined the picket line Thursday, around 60,000 film and television workers are slated to begin a strike on Monday, and thousands of workers employed at Kellogg’s U.S. cereal plants remain on strike. “Striketober” is demonstrating the power of labor as businesses face severe staff shortages due to the pandemic.

Solidarity in the name of workers' rights? Sounds like a good week to me.

Vaccines

Now, I know what you’re saying: “Ja’han, vaccines and vaccine mandates were targeted more this week than almost any other time in recent memory.” And that’s why I think vaccines deserve our praise!

Who would have thought life-saving therapeutics developed by world-class scientists could withstand such intense scrutiny from renowned health authorities like “Half Baked” actor Jim Breuer, musician Eric Clapton and NBA guard Kyrie Irving. Yet, somehow, vaccine mandates still prevail — and they’re working.

Surviving the aforementioned trifecta of (in)expertise? Vaccines and public health considerations like vaccine mandates are having a wonderful week.

