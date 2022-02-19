IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Zelenskyy warns Russian invasion into Ukraine should be considered 'war in Europe'

    01:56
  • UP NEXT

    Biden ‘convinced’ Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

    05:28

  • U.S. warns of imminent Russia invasion of Ukraine

    04:50

  • Russia expert: Putin’s acts are a classic play from a dictator’s playbook

    11:24

  • How Russia and Ukraine got here

    05:41

  • Amb. Bill Taylor on Russia/Ukraine

    08:07

  • Biden says if Russia invades it will be responsible for 'catastrophic' war of choice

    02:53

  • Sen. Chris Murphy: Calling out Russian pretexts ‘makes it harder’ for Putin 'to use those as excuses to invade’

    05:08

  • State Dept. Spokesman Ned Price: Pro-Russian militias blaming Ukraine for attack is ‘pretext’ Blinken warned of

    06:58

  • Stavridis: Zelenskyy leaving Ukraine ‘starts to look bad under any circumstance’

    06:26

  • Fmr. Amb. Taylor on Russia-Ukraine crisis, Vladimir Putin

    05:02

  • Russia could use separatist shelling as a pretext for war with Ukraine

    05:09

  • Putin's Unfinished Business

    11:00

  • U.S. leaning into diplomacy even if it appears Russia is planning attack, says ambassador

    05:48

  • 'A real crisis sense' over Ukraine at European security conference

    05:13

  • U.S. and Russia to meet next week as long as Ukraine isn't invaded

    06:19

  • Trump, son & daughter must testify in civil case

    04:30

  • Why the U.S. is ‘transparently’ laying out intel on Russia’s invasion plan

    06:31

  • U.S. Ambassador to UN: Sharing of info on Russia's movements is 'about transparency'

    07:39

  • Can U.S. and Russia reach diplomatic solution to Ukraine crisis?

    03:06

msnbc

Zelenskyy warns Russian invasion into Ukraine should be considered 'war in Europe'

01:56

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the Munich Security Conference amid the threat of a possible Russian invasion into Ukraine. Zelenskyy stressed that Europe's appeasement of Russia has led to this crisis and a war in Ukraine should also be considered a "war in Europe."Feb. 19, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Zelenskyy warns Russian invasion into Ukraine should be considered 'war in Europe'

    01:56
  • UP NEXT

    Biden ‘convinced’ Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

    05:28

  • U.S. warns of imminent Russia invasion of Ukraine

    04:50

  • Russia expert: Putin’s acts are a classic play from a dictator’s playbook

    11:24

  • How Russia and Ukraine got here

    05:41

  • Amb. Bill Taylor on Russia/Ukraine

    08:07

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All