  • With graphic detail and raw emotion, Zelenskyy pleads for U.S. to close Ukrainian skies

    05:31
    Zelenskyy: Ukrainians are ‘sacrificing our lives in the name of the future’

    02:28
    Jon Meacham: Zelenskyy has captured the free world's imagination

    10:22

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy calls for assistance in virtual address to Congress

    16:36

  • 'Humanitarian village' in Lviv offers services to refugees in need

    03:34

  • Sen. Manchin: U.S. can support Ukraine 'every way we possibly can'

    10:14

  • 'Nothing short of historic': Joe praises WH, Congress for Ukraine response

    08:40

  • Engel: Russians seem to be on their back foot around Kyiv

    05:36

  • Selo i Ludy performs The Mighty Deieper

    03:31

  • Hungarian couple shares living space with Ukrainian refugees 

    03:12

  • 'Russia will not stop': Ukraine presses case for more support 

    05:44

  • Clever tactics by Ukrainian forces stymie Russian military despite power imbalance

    05:33

  • In war-battered Kharkiv, Ukrainian resilience takes the form of music in a bomb shelter

    05:29

  • DOJ taps veteran prosecutor to investigate oligarchs

    05:55

  • Kyiv under curfew

    03:03

  • Washington Post book critic on ‘how to read Vladimir Putin’

    07:00

  • Amb. Yovanovitch: ‘I never expected to see this in Ukraine’

    05:56

  • Russian state TV employee arrested after on-air protest

    04:51

  • "Russia’s tactics as dark as anything I’ve seen in my life": Samantha Power, Administrator USAID

    11:32

  • Wagner Group mercenaries reportedly in Ukraine "enmeshed with Russian Ministry of Defense"

    08:02

msnbc

Zelenskyy: Ukrainians are ‘sacrificing our lives in the name of the future’

02:28

In a historic address to Congress, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for more assistance in Ukraine, including for the airspace over the country to be closed to stop Russian shelling of major cities. Zelenskyy then spoke directly to President Biden, saying “I wish you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.” March 16, 2022

