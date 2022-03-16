Zelenskyy: Ukrainians are ‘sacrificing our lives in the name of the future’
In a historic address to Congress, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for more assistance in Ukraine, including for the airspace over the country to be closed to stop Russian shelling of major cities. Zelenskyy then spoke directly to President Biden, saying “I wish you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.” March 16, 2022
