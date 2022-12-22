IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Zelenskyy: 'Ukraine holds its lines and will never surrender'

In his address to Congress, President Zelenskyy describes the frontlines where thousands of Ukrainians face gunfire, roaring air alarms, and a barrage of Russian military attacks. Despite the Kremlin using everything its forces have to ambush the nation's cities, Zelenskyy says “our defense forces stand.”Dec. 22, 2022

