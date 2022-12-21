IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Watch full remarks as Biden, Zelenskyy unite in support of Ukraine

  • Biden: ‘Putin thought he would weaken NATO instead he strengthened NATO’

  • Biden insists Patriot missile system for Ukraine is 'not escalatory’ but ‘defensive’ 

    Zelenskyy says Putin lied at 2019 Normandy meeting saying full-scale invasion 'won't happen'

    Zelenskyy looks forward to meeting Congress to discuss possible $45 billion aid package

  • ‘I wish you peace,’ says Ukrainian president to Americans

  • Biden: U.S. committed to ensuring Ukrainian people can continue to defend their country

  • ‘Ukraine’s fight is part of something much bigger,’ says Biden

  • Biden and Zelenskyy hold bilateral meeting at White House

  • Zelenskyy arrives at White House for meeting with Biden

  • Zelenskyy shares images of his arrival to the U.S.

  • Plans for Zelenskyy D.C. trip came together in a 'matter of days'

  • 'A defiant gesture towards Russia': Zelenskyy visits Washington on Wednesday

  • Congress, WH preparing for potential Zelenskyy visit

  • Group works to help displaced Ukrainian children

  • John Bolton: If Trump were still President, the Russians would be in Kyiv

  • Nicholas Kristof: ‘Are We in the West Weaker Than Ukrainians?’

  • Administration officials believe Ukraine has military capability to retake Crimea

  • Carstens: We’re working 24/7 on American hostage cases 'whether they meet with the president or not'

Zelenskyy says Putin lied at 2019 Normandy meeting saying full-scale invasion 'won't happen'

At a joint press conference with President Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy indicated that in 2019 Ukraine sent Russian President Vladimir Putin messages to ensure there would not be a full-scale invasion. Zelenskyy added that Putin said at the time an invasion on Ukraine "won't happen." Dec. 21, 2022

