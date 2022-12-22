‘Russian tyranny has lost control over us,’ says Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: 'Ukraine holds its lines and will never surrender'03:06
Ukrainians Christmas wish is for ‘victory,’ says Zelenskyy01:28
Zelenskyy on Iran: 'This is how one terrorist has found the other'01:08
'It's too much for me': Zelenskyy overwhelmed with gratitude in speech to Congress01:38
- Now Playing
‘Russian tyranny has lost control over us,’ says Zelenskyy02:28
- UP NEXT
Watch full remarks as Biden, Zelenskyy unite in support of Ukraine36:11
Biden: ‘Putin thought he would weaken NATO instead he strengthened NATO’01:20
Biden: U.S. committed to ensuring Ukrainian people can continue to defend their country10:59
Biden insists Patriot missile system for Ukraine is 'not escalatory’ but ‘defensive’00:58
Zelenskyy says Putin lied at 2019 Normandy meeting saying full-scale invasion 'won't happen'03:01
Zelenskyy looks forward to meeting Congress to discuss possible $45 billion aid package05:54
‘I wish you peace,’ says Ukrainian president to Americans01:16
Biden: U.S. committed to ensuring Ukrainian people can continue to defend their country10:59
‘Ukraine’s fight is part of something much bigger,’ says Biden02:57
Biden and Zelenskyy hold bilateral meeting at White House05:54
Zelenskyy arrives at White House for meeting with Biden01:18
Zelenskyy shares images of his arrival to the U.S.00:47
Plans for Zelenskyy D.C. trip came together in a 'matter of days'08:33
'A defiant gesture towards Russia': Zelenskyy visits Washington on Wednesday06:07
Congress, WH preparing for potential Zelenskyy visit04:37
Zelenskyy: 'Ukraine holds its lines and will never surrender'03:06
Ukrainians Christmas wish is for ‘victory,’ says Zelenskyy01:28
Zelenskyy on Iran: 'This is how one terrorist has found the other'01:08
'It's too much for me': Zelenskyy overwhelmed with gratitude in speech to Congress01:38
- Now Playing
‘Russian tyranny has lost control over us,’ says Zelenskyy02:28
- UP NEXT
Watch full remarks as Biden, Zelenskyy unite in support of Ukraine36:11
Play All