Zelenskyy presents Ukrainian flag to Congress, says it's the 'symbol of the victory of this war'

Zelenskyy presented the Ukrainian flag to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., saying that the flag is "the symbol of the victory of this war." Pelosi then presented Zelenskyy a U.S. flag that she said was flown over the Capitol in honor of his visit. Dec. 22, 2022