IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Zelenskyy makes personal appeal to U.S. in stirring, historic address

    08:20

  • Watch President Zelenskyy's full address to Congress

    27:59

  • Zelenskyy quotes FDR, says 'Ukrainian people will win too'

    01:08
  • Now Playing

    Zelenskyy makes ‘Put-in’ joke during address to Congress

    00:53
  • UP NEXT

    Zelenskyy presents Ukrainian flag to Congress, says it's the 'symbol of the victory of this war'

    03:02

  • Zelenskyy: 'Ukraine holds its lines and will never surrender'

    03:06

  • Ukrainians Christmas wish is for ‘victory,’ says Zelenskyy

    01:28

  • Zelenskyy on Iran: 'This is how one terrorist has found the other'

    01:08

  • 'It's too much for me': Zelenskyy overwhelmed with gratitude in speech to Congress

    01:38

  • ‘Russian tyranny has lost control over us,’ says Zelenskyy

    02:28

  • Watch full remarks as Biden, Zelenskyy unite in support of Ukraine

    36:11

  • Biden: ‘Putin thought he would weaken NATO instead he strengthened NATO’

    01:20

  • Biden: U.S. committed to ensuring Ukrainian people can continue to defend their country

    10:59

  • Biden insists Patriot missile system for Ukraine is 'not escalatory’ but ‘defensive’ 

    00:58

  • Zelenskyy says Putin lied at 2019 Normandy meeting saying full-scale invasion 'won't happen'

    03:01

  • Zelenskyy looks forward to meeting Congress to discuss possible $45 billion aid package

    05:54

  • ‘I wish you peace,’ says Ukrainian president to Americans

    01:16

  • Biden: U.S. committed to ensuring Ukrainian people can continue to defend their country

    10:59

  • ‘Ukraine’s fight is part of something much bigger,’ says Biden

    02:57

  • Biden and Zelenskyy hold bilateral meeting at White House

    05:54

msnbc

Zelenskyy makes ‘Put-in’ joke during address to Congress

00:53

During a call for a secure world Ukrainian President Zelenskyy made a “Put-in” joke. “Together with you will put-in place everyone who will defy freedom — Putin,” Zelenskyy said. Dec. 22, 2022

  • Zelenskyy makes personal appeal to U.S. in stirring, historic address

    08:20

  • Watch President Zelenskyy's full address to Congress

    27:59

  • Zelenskyy quotes FDR, says 'Ukrainian people will win too'

    01:08
  • Now Playing

    Zelenskyy makes ‘Put-in’ joke during address to Congress

    00:53
  • UP NEXT

    Zelenskyy presents Ukrainian flag to Congress, says it's the 'symbol of the victory of this war'

    03:02

  • Zelenskyy: 'Ukraine holds its lines and will never surrender'

    03:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All