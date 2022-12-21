IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
msnbc

Zelenskyy looks forward to meeting Congress to discuss possible $45 billion aid package

05:54

In a joint press conference, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy thanked the Biden administration for its past and current aid packages. Zelenskyy says he looks forward to speaking with members of Congress to discuss a possible $45 billion in aid, stating that “every dollar of this investment for the United States is going to be strengthening of global security.”Dec. 21, 2022

