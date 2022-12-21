Zelenskyy looks forward to meeting Congress to discuss possible $45 billion aid package

- UP NEXT
‘I wish you peace,’ says Ukrainian president to Americans01:16
‘Ukraine’s fight is part of something much bigger,’ says Biden02:57
Biden pledges continued support for Ukraine in meeting with Zelenskyy05:58
Zelenskyy’s trip to U.S. allows him to directly reach Americans02:22
Zelenskyy arrives at White House for meeting with Biden01:04
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to meet Biden, address Congress03:44
House committee votes to release Trump’s tax records07:38
Biden weighs next steps amid surge of border crossings02:16
Biden admin asks Supreme Court to lift Title 4202:33
Congressman-elect George Santos under scrutiny after bombshell report on his life01:40
Trump calls Jan. 6 committee a ‘kangaroo court’ after criminal referrals04:17
Jan. 6 committee recommends criminal charges against Trump08:20
Jan. 6 panel refers Donald Trump for criminal prosecution02:42
Biden condemns antisemitism during Hanukkah holiday reception03:27
How convenient are electric vehicle chargers? We set out on a road trip to find out.02:48
Jan. 6 committee evidence could factor into DOJ’s ‘independent’ investigation of Trump01:59
Jan. 6 committee unveils four criminal referrals for Trump06:57
Jan. 6 committee votes to approve criminal referrals against Trump01:40
Kellyanne Conway: Trump said rioters were 'very upset' on Jan. 600:35
Rep. Cheney calls Trump’s refusal to stop riot ‘utter moral failure’07:05
- UP NEXT
‘I wish you peace,’ says Ukrainian president to Americans01:16
‘Ukraine’s fight is part of something much bigger,’ says Biden02:57
Biden pledges continued support for Ukraine in meeting with Zelenskyy05:58
Zelenskyy’s trip to U.S. allows him to directly reach Americans02:22
Zelenskyy arrives at White House for meeting with Biden01:04
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to meet Biden, address Congress03:44
Play All