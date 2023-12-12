IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

msnbc

'That's insane, to be honest': Zelenskyy slams suggestion of ceding territories to Russia

01:02

During a press conference at the White House alongside President Biden, Ukraine President Zelenskyy responded to the idea that some Republicans think Zelenskyy should cede some Ukraine territories to Russia to broker peace. Zelenskyy dismissed the idea as “insane,” saying it would cost the lives of Ukrainian children and families.Dec. 12, 2023

