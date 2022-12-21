IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Zelenskyy arrives at White House for meeting with Biden

01:18

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the White House and was greeted by President Biden and first lady Jill Biden ahead of their meeting and press conference.Dec. 21, 2022

