Zelenskyy arrives at White House for meeting with Biden

- Now Playing
Zelenskyy arrives at White House for meeting with Biden01:18
- UP NEXT
NY Republican’s resume called into question08:02
Congressman-elect George Santos facing report he misrepresented credentials02:16
Watch: Full Jan. 6 committee final public meeting01:08:59
We have ‘significant evidence’ to issue Trump criminal referrals, says Jan. 6 committee06:56
Jan. 6 committee approves criminal referrals against Trump01:40
Kellyanne Conway calls Jan. 6 'a terrible day' during testimony00:35
Trump’s refusal to stop Jan. 6 riot was ‘clear dereliction of duty,’ says Rep. Cheney07:05
Hope Hicks voiced concerns about election fraud claims 'damaging' Trump's legacy01:29
Former Trump lawyer John Eastman expected to face criminal referral01:20
Antisemitic rhetoric is a precursor to antisemitic violence.09:59
Arizona House speaker reacts to Jan. 6 committee considering recommending charges against Trump06:02
House committee to meet Tuesday about how to move forward with Trump tax returns03:39
Jan. 6 rioter who chased Officer Eugene Goodman sentenced to five years in prison01:38
Watch: Rep. Kinzinger gives final speech as congressman13:00
'We need to make sure the public is protected' Actor Ben McKenzie speaks out about crypto05:55
Meadows texts show alarming number of GOP lawmakers addled by conspiracy theories09:18
Katyal: Arguing to Supreme Court is like arguing to nine different courts06:09
Bipartisan lawmakers introduce bill to ban TikTok03:20
Jan. 6 committee to hold public meeting on December 1902:45
- Now Playing
Zelenskyy arrives at White House for meeting with Biden01:18
- UP NEXT
NY Republican’s resume called into question08:02
Congressman-elect George Santos facing report he misrepresented credentials02:16
Watch: Full Jan. 6 committee final public meeting01:08:59
We have ‘significant evidence’ to issue Trump criminal referrals, says Jan. 6 committee06:56
Jan. 6 committee approves criminal referrals against Trump01:40
Play All