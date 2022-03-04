IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • American opens home in Poland to Ukrainian refugees

    03:19

  • Ukrainian rock singer uses songs to lift the morale of soldiers

    05:51
  • Now Playing

    World Central Kitchen helps feed thousands fleeing Ukraine

    05:22
  • UP NEXT

    Hacker group Anonymous declares 'cyber war' on Putin's Russia

    03:34

  • Where are Russian forces in Ukraine — and why are they there?

    03:55

  • Germans welcome Ukrainian refugees pouring into Berlin

    01:56

  • Pentagon: We will make it clear to Putin, the U.S. will defend every inch of NATO territory

    09:21

  • Clint Watts: Russia want to take control of Ukraine's entire energy sector

    07:16

  • Kyiv residents ‘getting on any train’ that will go west

    04:50

  • Ukrainian parliament member fights for country

    09:35

  • Fire extinguished at Ukrainian nuclear power plant after Russian attack

    01:21

  • 'A battle of logistics': Tracking the many moving parts in Ukraine

    04:14

  • Rep. Schiff: ‘Can’t imagine’ why Putin attacked Ukraine nuclear plant

    04:32

  • Ali Velshi reports live from train carrying refugees from Ukraine arriving in Hungary

    04:40

  • White House: No signs of elevated radiation at nuclear power plant attacked by Russia

    00:54

  • Nuclear power plant in Ukraine under attack by Russian troops; fire reported

    11:44

  • AP: Russian troops shelling Europe’s largest nuclear power station in Ukraine

    07:20

  • Putin leveled outrageous lies about Ukrainian people in rambling diatribe Thursday

    10:34

  • Rep. Barbara Lee on calls for U.S. intervention in Ukraine

    05:55

  • Sen. King warns: Putin is willing to engage in an enormous level of brutality

    05:52

msnbc

World Central Kitchen helps feed thousands fleeing Ukraine

05:22

Nate Mook, CEO of World Central Kitchen, joined Chris Jansing from Ukraine to discuss the work his group is doing on the ground as more than one million flee the country. So far, organization has served more than 150,000 meals to refugees. Mook noting, “there's really no way to put into words what's happening here.”March 4, 2022

  • American opens home in Poland to Ukrainian refugees

    03:19

  • Ukrainian rock singer uses songs to lift the morale of soldiers

    05:51
  • Now Playing

    World Central Kitchen helps feed thousands fleeing Ukraine

    05:22
  • UP NEXT

    Hacker group Anonymous declares 'cyber war' on Putin's Russia

    03:34

  • Where are Russian forces in Ukraine — and why are they there?

    03:55

  • Germans welcome Ukrainian refugees pouring into Berlin

    01:56

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All