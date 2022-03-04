World Central Kitchen helps feed thousands fleeing Ukraine
05:22
Share this -
copied
Nate Mook, CEO of World Central Kitchen, joined Chris Jansing from Ukraine to discuss the work his group is doing on the ground as more than one million flee the country. So far, organization has served more than 150,000 meals to refugees. Mook noting, “there's really no way to put into words what's happening here.”March 4, 2022
American opens home in Poland to Ukrainian refugees
03:19
Ukrainian rock singer uses songs to lift the morale of soldiers
05:51
Now Playing
World Central Kitchen helps feed thousands fleeing Ukraine
05:22
UP NEXT
Hacker group Anonymous declares 'cyber war' on Putin's Russia
03:34
Where are Russian forces in Ukraine — and why are they there?
03:55
Germans welcome Ukrainian refugees pouring into Berlin