Witness: Injured man pulled himself up 'steps and let us all know' about Brooklyn subway shooting

Pandemic unemployment insurance fraud04:36
The looting of the Covid relief plan05:54
Putin looking to end war in Ukraine by May, according to report10:43
- Now Playing
Witness: Injured man pulled himself up 'steps and let us all know' about Brooklyn subway shooting02:43
- UP NEXT
Russia is airing its ultimate 'revenge plan' for the United States08:24
NYPD says Brooklyn subway attack not terror related, Gov. Hochul pleads for ‘no more mass shootings’04:41
Does the U.S. have the world on its side in Ukraine?11:25
Congratulations to Cat and Ben00:24
'They've been after me for 12 years,' says Putin critic of Russia10:44
Breaking down how Brooklyn subway station shooting unfolded04:34
Analyzing how NYPD, authorities can use DNA databases to find subway shooting suspect03:23
Multiple people shot, several suspicious devices found at Brooklyn subway station03:28
Multiple people shot in Brooklyn subway station03:20
Zelenskyy says Russians deporting thousands to camps01:17
Historians take a first draft at Trump's presidency09:27
Pentagon monitoring reports of possible chemical weapons attack in Mariupol06:47
Vladimir Putin is now purging his own over war failures09:41
Rachel Maddow returns from hiatus; new schedule announced03:26
Kremlin critic Kara-Murza reportedly arrested in Russia08:43
Elon Musk will not join Twitter’s board of directors03:57
Pandemic unemployment insurance fraud04:36
The looting of the Covid relief plan05:54
Putin looking to end war in Ukraine by May, according to report10:43
- Now Playing
Witness: Injured man pulled himself up 'steps and let us all know' about Brooklyn subway shooting02:43
- UP NEXT
Russia is airing its ultimate 'revenge plan' for the United States08:24
NYPD says Brooklyn subway attack not terror related, Gov. Hochul pleads for ‘no more mass shootings’04:41
Play All