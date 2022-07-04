IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Witness describes fear, chaos at Illinois Fourth of July parade shooting

msnbc

Witness describes fear, chaos at Illinois Fourth of July parade shooting

Kristen Carlson talks with MSNBC's Hallie Jackson about what she saw during the shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, and how she helped others to shelter at her mother's home.July 4, 2022

