Willis on Wade: 'We'll be friends until the day we die'
Feb. 15, 202402:32
Willis on Wade: 'We'll be friends until the day we die'

02:32

Fani Willis said that her romantic relationship had ended with Wade this year, and that they have been friends since 2020. She added that due to the attacks from this incident that "we'll be friends until the day we die." Feb. 15, 2024

