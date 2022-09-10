IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Velshi: Mixed Feelings About the Monarchy? Why You’re Not Alone. 

    04:40
  • Now Playing

    William and Kate, Harry and Meghan view tributes, greet crowds at Windsor Castle

    03:35
  • UP NEXT

    The difficult job of being Queen – and the expectations of the King who succeeds her

    06:29

  • Kehinde Andrews: The monarchy represented the racism that my generation felt

    08:51

  • Charles III officially proclaimed king of Britain

    02:09

  • Royal expert: King Charles III extended olive branch to Harry and Meghan. Will rift be healed?

    11:14

  • David Miliband: Queen Elizabeth united a fractious, divided nation

    09:23

  • Full speech: King Charles III promises ‘lifelong service’ after death of Queen Elizabeth II

    08:52

  • Queen Elizabeth a 'great admirer and friend to America,' says ambassador

    03:33

  • Charles makes very first encounter with the public as King

    01:35

  • Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96

    06:48

  • Queen Elizabeth II's reign spanned a world of changes

    05:39

  • ‘We have to accept that the queen means different things to different people’ activist says

    11:59

  • Fmr. Foreign Secretary on the Queen's remarkable ability' to put people at ease

    07:10

  • Mourning in public is an ‘incredibly painful’ part of royal duty

    01:27

  • President Biden on death of Queen Elizabeth II: She 'defined an era' 

    02:09

  • King Charles III: The death of Her Majesty The Queen 'is a moment of the greatest sadness'

    01:38

  • U.K. prime minister: 'Queen Elizabeth was the rock on which modern Britain was built'

    02:59

  • Brits feel 'personal loss' after death of Queen Elizabeth II, royal commentator says

    02:24

  • 'A force of nature': Looking back at Queen Elizabeth II ruling through major economic challenges

    04:42

msnbc

William and Kate, Harry and Meghan view tributes, greet crowds at Windsor Castle

03:35

Prince William, Prince Harry and their spouses reunited at Windsor Castle to pause and admire a large flower memorial for the queen. The royals walked the four-mile path to the castle where they greeted crowds of mourners and visitors. NBC's Katy Tur and Molly Hunter report. Sept. 10, 2022

  • Velshi: Mixed Feelings About the Monarchy? Why You’re Not Alone. 

    04:40
  • Now Playing

    William and Kate, Harry and Meghan view tributes, greet crowds at Windsor Castle

    03:35
  • UP NEXT

    The difficult job of being Queen – and the expectations of the King who succeeds her

    06:29

  • Kehinde Andrews: The monarchy represented the racism that my generation felt

    08:51

  • Charles III officially proclaimed king of Britain

    02:09

  • Royal expert: King Charles III extended olive branch to Harry and Meghan. Will rift be healed?

    11:14

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All