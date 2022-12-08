IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Wife of Brittney Griner ‘overwhelmed with emotions’ following Russian prisoner swap

Wife of Brittney Griner ‘overwhelmed with emotions’ following Russian prisoner swap

Cherelle Griner, wife of WNBA star Britney, says the couple will “remain committed to the work of getting every American home, including Paul [Whelan].”Dec. 8, 2022

WNBA star Brittney Griner released from Russian custody in a high-profile prisoner swap between the U.S. and Moscow

