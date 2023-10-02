Why Trump civil fraud trial defense might have trouble swaying judge

- UP NEXT
Trump lashes out against Letitia James moments before trial begins04:18
Chris Matthews: Trump trusts nobody, and he isn't to be trusted09:53
'No one is above the law': NY AG Letitia James speaks ahead of trial start00:34
'We should be unflinching': Marty Baron on the role of journalism in 202408:29
At NYC trial, not a matter of 'if' Trump is liable for fraud but how much he pays09:23
Joe: Trump mocks Paul Pelosi and the audience is laughing along08:42
'He's got a lot of dirt': Trump codefendant in plea deal could be key asset for prosecutors07:59
'A big deal': How a Georgia bail bondsman became the first Trump codefendant to take a plea deal05:47
Rep. Swalwell: Government nears a shutdown because McCarthy ‘lives in fear’04:59
Jeffrey Goldberg: Trump has normalized treating Americans like enemies09:11
Rev. Al: The civil case is an existential threat to Trump08:40
Mimi Rocah: It doesn’t look good for Trump07:39
'Like a deck of delay cards': Theme emerges in Trump legal tactics: drag it out05:26
President Biden warns of threats to democracy04:24
‘Democracy is on the line’ in 2024 says AZ Secretary of State05:46
‘Meltdown’: GOP star witnesses admit there’s no evidence to impeach Biden07:28
This D.A. could send Trump to prison: See the big RICO wins that scare Trump12:10
Donald Trump’s extremely fascist week09:30
Biden: 'MAGA' extremists a threat 'to the character of our nation'01:18
- UP NEXT
Trump lashes out against Letitia James moments before trial begins04:18
Chris Matthews: Trump trusts nobody, and he isn't to be trusted09:53
'No one is above the law': NY AG Letitia James speaks ahead of trial start00:34
'We should be unflinching': Marty Baron on the role of journalism in 202408:29
At NYC trial, not a matter of 'if' Trump is liable for fraud but how much he pays09:23
Joe: Trump mocks Paul Pelosi and the audience is laughing along08:42
Play All