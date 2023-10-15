Why rescuing hostages in Gaza is unlikely to have a 'John Wayne ending'

As Israeli forces gear up for the ground invasion of Gaza, fears are growing for the hostages that remain trapped in the city. U.S. officials have a bleak outlook on the challenge of rescuing the hostages; they say it probably won't have a "John Wayne ending." MSNBC National Security Analyst Frank Figliuzzi talks through the pitfalls with MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle. Oct. 15, 2023