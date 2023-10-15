IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • U.S. works to prevent Israel's war with Hamas from expanding

    03:29

  • Doctor shares insight on humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza

    05:34

  • 'It feels like it's been 3 months': Woman reflects on family held hostage by Hamas 

    05:02
    Why rescuing hostages in Gaza is unlikely to have a 'John Wayne ending'

    04:13
    Israeli military commander expresses frustration over response to hostages in Gaza

    05:40

  • Hamas representative in Iran denies brutality in Israel attacks

    08:48

  • Man describes ‘painful’ moment he learned cousin was taken hostage by Hamas

    03:55

  • Palestinian official confirms Rafah border crossing will open at 2 a.m. ET

    07:32

  • IDF reservist from the U.S. describes experiences on front lines 

    05:52

  • White House responds to Iran foreign minister comments

    03:21

  • American with family in Gaza decries lack of media visibility in crisis

    07:07

  • Large Hamas weapons cache seized by IDF showcases firepower

    03:11

  • 'I think we need to appeal to the goodness in one another': Mother of journalist murdered by ISIS on Hamas' hostage crisis

    05:52

  • Blinken calls on Israel to 'avoid harming civilians' but re-ups support

    01:57

  • Israeli human rights activist: Two-tiered legal system in West Bank the ‘essence of apartheid’

    06:49

  • 'This is not an escalation in violence, this is Hamas attacking civilians right along the Gaza border,' Rabbi says

    09:17

  • The U.N. warns the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is deepening

    07:39

  • How complicated it will be for Israel to capture Gaza City

    02:38

  • Israel declares area near Lebanon border as a 'closed military zone'

    02:20

  • Israeli-American CEO rushes to Tel Aviv to help staff in wake of tragedy

    09:19

Why rescuing hostages in Gaza is unlikely to have a 'John Wayne ending'

04:13

As Israeli forces gear up for the ground invasion of Gaza, fears are growing for the hostages that remain trapped in the city. U.S. officials have a bleak outlook on the challenge of rescuing the hostages; they say it probably won't have a "John Wayne ending." MSNBC National Security Analyst Frank Figliuzzi talks through the pitfalls with MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle. Oct. 15, 2023

