Why are outside groups pouring 'unprecedented' levels of resources into a FL City Council election?

Shaquille Brewster is live in Duval County, Florida ahead of a city council election as both sides see this race as a bellwether for national elections. Former Florida Congressman Carlos Curbelo tells MSNBC’s Chris Jansing that nationalizing these races is bad for these communities because “it deflects attention from some of the issues that really matter.”Feb. 22, 2022
