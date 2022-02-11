IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'We are ready either way': White House gives update on possibility Russia invades Ukraine

    03:33
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Pathetic’: Bill Kristol calls out Rep. Mace's pro-Trump video after Trump endorses her opponent

    01:08

  • Haass: Putin might get ‘more than he bargained for’ in U.S. response to Russia-Ukraine conflict

    00:45

  • Pfizer withdraws application for FDA approval of vaccine for kids under 5

    03:54

  • Full Panel: How Biden’s Supreme Court pick could divide Republicans

    11:20

  • Biden meeting virtually with European and NATO allies about Ukraine

    02:31

  • Senators allege CIA secretly collecting bulk data about Americans

    01:51

  • Republicans facing midterms pledge Trump support

    06:29

  • Rep. Jeffries: The GOP has ‘morphed into a cult’

    05:19

  • GOP rep professes loyalty to Trump at his Tower after he endorses her opponent

    06:51

  • Subpoenaed Trump aide runs from military and elector plots in MSNBC interview

    20:59

  • Jan. 6 committee finds gaps in Trump call logs from day of Capitol riot

    04:43

  • Full Flournoy: 'We are in a really dangerous situation' on Iran nuclear negations

    05:02

  • How inflation rising 7.5 percent over past year could hurt the White House

    01:34

  • Rep. Meeks: 'Putin's actions have made us even closer'

    07:20

  • Emanuel: we need to be 'a little more patient' before relaxing restrictions

    01:26

  • Biden criticizes high cost of prescription drugs: 'That's just wrong'

    01:32

  • Lawrence: Rep. Greene’s ‘gazpacho police’ rant a ‘stunning display of stupidity’

    09:35

  • Rep. Porter on Congress stock trading ban: We must earn back public trust

    08:53

  • Why are we declaring victory over Covid?

    08:54

msnbc

'We are ready either way': White House gives update on possibility Russia invades Ukraine

03:33

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan gave an update on the rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine and assured the United States would be ready to respond no matter what Russia decides to do. He also urged Americans in Ukraine to leave the country.Feb. 11, 2022

  • Now Playing

    'We are ready either way': White House gives update on possibility Russia invades Ukraine

    03:33
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Pathetic’: Bill Kristol calls out Rep. Mace's pro-Trump video after Trump endorses her opponent

    01:08

  • Haass: Putin might get ‘more than he bargained for’ in U.S. response to Russia-Ukraine conflict

    00:45

  • Pfizer withdraws application for FDA approval of vaccine for kids under 5

    03:54

  • Full Panel: How Biden’s Supreme Court pick could divide Republicans

    11:20

  • Biden meeting virtually with European and NATO allies about Ukraine

    02:31

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All