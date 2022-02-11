'We are ready either way': White House gives update on possibility Russia invades Ukraine
White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan gave an update on the rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine and assured the United States would be ready to respond no matter what Russia decides to do. He also urged Americans in Ukraine to leave the country.Feb. 11, 2022
