White House announces team to address 'unidentified aerial objects'

During a White House briefing, National Security Council official John Kirby discussed efforts the Biden administration and officials are taking to continue to address the recent detections of "unidentified aerial objects," including the announcement of a new interagency task.Feb. 13, 2023

