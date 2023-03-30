IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

White House condemns arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter in Russia

01:09

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre began a press briefing by condemning Russia for the arrest and detention of an American reporter working for the Wall Street Journal. She added that the alleged espionage charges Evan Gershkovich is facing are "ridiculous" and "unacceptable."March 30, 2023

