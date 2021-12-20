IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    White House concerned with 'risk of inaction' after Manchin opposes Build Back Better Act

    01:41
  • UP NEXT

    Kim Potter prosecution argued there is higher 'standard of care' when armed with lethal force

    02:34

  • Osterholm: Biden needs to do 'damage control' with American public on omicron variant

    02:00

  • Full Bustos Interview: Democrats must focus on 'big middle' when replacing retiring members

    07:59

  • 'I'm not blaming anybody': Manchin defends decision to oppose Build Back Better bill

    03:11

  • Trump files lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James

    01:57

  • Democrats plan next steps for Biden agenda after Manchin opposes Build Back Better

    02:51

  • Former Sen. Johnny Isakson dead at age 76

    00:36

  • Manchin says he won't vote for Biden's Build Back Better Act

    01:00

  • Are Democrats losing the Latino vote?

    07:14

  • Rising COVID cases take a toll on professional sports

    06:53

  • Michael Cohen files new lawsuit against Trump administration, says “they retaliated against me”

    07:20

  • Proud Boys and right-wing extremists turn to the local level

    07:42

  • LaTosha Brown "You can't out organize" lack of voting rights 

    08:31

  • The legal lowdown with Elie Mystal

    09:02

  • Legislative hopes for voting rights and BBB dashed after Senate adjourns until new year

    13:24

  • Softening Trump political potency seen in endorsement flops, limp ticket sales

    08:35

  • Explosive report: Trump admin 'criminally negligent' in 'undermining' COVID response

    05:57

  • Trump vs. McConnell

    09:32

  • Roger Stone bucks Jan. 6th investigation

    06:07

msnbc

White House concerned with 'risk of inaction' after Manchin opposes Build Back Better Act

01:41

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki spoke to reporters about the Biden administration's concerns and efforts after Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., voiced his opposition to the Build Back Better Act in Congress and how that will impact the American people.Dec. 20, 2021

  • Now Playing

    White House concerned with 'risk of inaction' after Manchin opposes Build Back Better Act

    01:41
  • UP NEXT

    Kim Potter prosecution argued there is higher 'standard of care' when armed with lethal force

    02:34

  • Osterholm: Biden needs to do 'damage control' with American public on omicron variant

    02:00

  • Full Bustos Interview: Democrats must focus on 'big middle' when replacing retiring members

    07:59

  • 'I'm not blaming anybody': Manchin defends decision to oppose Build Back Better bill

    03:11

  • Trump files lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James

    01:57

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All