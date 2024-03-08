What Mike Johnson told Republicans before Biden's State of the Union

Rachel Maddow, Jen Psaki, Chris Hayes, Ari Melber, and Nicolle Wallace discuss how Mike Johnson’s ability to control the Republican caucus will be display tonight during Biden’s State of the Union address, how President Biden prepares for potential outbursts, and the public’s expectations given the historically unproductive nature of the 118th U.S. Congress. “[President Biden] is standing in a front of a Congress that literally can’t put a ‘y’ on the end of a weekday without being sure there’s going to be a fight about it,” Maddow says.March 8, 2024