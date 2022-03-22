What Lindsey Graham got wrong — and right — during his Guantanamo Bay rant
MSNBC Chief Legal Analyst Ari Melber breaks down Sen. Lindsey Graham's heated questioning over Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's work as a public defender of detainees at Guantanamo Bay. March 22, 2022
