    Israeli-American CEO rushes to Tel Aviv to help staff in wake of tragedy

    09:19

  • Israeli army reservist on getting ready for war with Hamas

    03:17

  • Israeli spokesperson equates humanitarian aid with 'supplying the resources the enemy needs'

    02:01

  • Israeli government spokesperson on what comes after Gaza ground offensive

    02:12

  • Gaza evacuation: How residents are moving south to find shelter

    04:11

  • NBC News Special Report: Israel-Hamas War (October 14)

    01:22:18

  • Ben Rhodes: U.S. should be telling Israel to 'think very hard' about the scale of their next attacks

    02:27

  • NBC Reporter: Israel says it will not be negotiating over hostages

    05:14

  • Stavridis: Israel is 'very capable' of coming in by sea

    01:21

  • Gazans move south in dangerous evacuation ahead of Israeli offensive

    03:17

  • Peter Beinart: The fate of Israeli Jews and Palestinians are 'intertwined'

    04:47

  • Israel vows to hunt down Hamas leader behind civilian massacres

    02:58

  • David Rohde: 'Extremely concerned' about escalation on Israel-Lebanon border

    01:14

  • Florida family fears for son after he joins fighting in Israel

    03:09

  • Biden: Israel-Hamas war ‘another reminder that hate never goes away’

    03:27

  • Coping with chaos: Why one American citizen in Tel Aviv plans to stay in Israel

    03:57

  • Democratic Congressman gives scathing critique to GOP moderates cowering to MAGA extremists

    08:50

  • Israel Defense Force Spokesperson: 'We are going to dismantle Hamas'

    08:55

  • Palestinian author Yousef Bashir: 'The Netanyahu right-wing government is not interested in bringing about a genuine, lasting peace'

    02:13

  • IDF spokesperson responds to Rafah crossing still being closed despite agreement

    01:34

msnbc

What an evacuation of U.S. citizens from Israel would look like

01:58

The State Department said the U.S. embassy will be able to evacuate a limited number of dual citizens from Israel to Cyprus by boat. NBC News' Kelly Cobiella reports on other options for evacuation and how many dual citizens may be in Israel. Oct. 15, 2023

