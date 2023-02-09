IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Americares readies shipments of supplies for earthquake survivors

    03:57

  • How Poland is leading efforts to help Ukraine

    07:55

  • Earthquake death toll rises past 11,000

    02:25

  • Over 7,000 deaths reported from Turkey and Syria earthquakes

    03:04

  • Death toll soars past 5,000 in Turkey and Syria after powerful quake

    03:31

  • Salman Rushdie gives exclusive interview to the New Yorker

    08:30

  • UN official: Turkey, Syria earthquakes 'struck those who are most vulnerable'

    03:04

  • Biden says U.S. will assist Turkey in earthquake recovery effort

    02:39

  • More than 1,800 dead as two massive earthquakes hit Turkey, Syria

    02:39

  • Republicans point guns in the sky on social media in response to balloon

    06:03

  • Massive earthquakes strike Turkey and Syria

    02:32

  • 'Official outrage' in China over downed balloon

    03:22

  • Joe: China spy balloon is serious but some GOP comments have been asinine

    07:48

  • Earthquake kills more than 1,300 in Turkey and Syria

    00:47

  • Chinese spy balloon ‘two to three school buses in size,’ unsafe to shoot down officials say

    06:20

  • 'A bit of a throwback to Cold War vintage technology' technical expert on Chinese balloon

    05:37

  • How Russia is importing western products despite sanctions

    06:14

  • Garry Kasparov: Putin's attempts to restore Russia's lost empire destined to fail

    08:22

  • 'The Nazi Conspiracy' uncovers a little known WWII Nazi plot

    06:57

  • Russia's mercenary Wagner Group sanctioned by U.S.

    05:21

msnbc

Weather, access inhibit rescue as key window for earthquake survivors narrows

03:06

Alex Wagner reports on the frantic search for survivors of the earthquake that devastated Turkey and Syria as time is running out, resources are still too few, and the sheer scope of the destruction leaves rescuers at a woeful disadvantage. Feb. 9, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Americares readies shipments of supplies for earthquake survivors

    03:57

  • How Poland is leading efforts to help Ukraine

    07:55

  • Earthquake death toll rises past 11,000

    02:25

  • Over 7,000 deaths reported from Turkey and Syria earthquakes

    03:04

  • Death toll soars past 5,000 in Turkey and Syria after powerful quake

    03:31

  • Salman Rushdie gives exclusive interview to the New Yorker

    08:30

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All