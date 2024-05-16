IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch the ReidOut with Joy Reid Highlights: May 15
May 16, 202419:40
  UP NEXT

    Tom Nichols: The cat who saved me

    05:36

  • Steve Rattner digs into the latest inflation report

    10:54

  • Trump sycophants parroting attacks on justice system risk further provoking MAGA extremists

    11:53

  • Why Trump's 2020 debates should make him think twice about meeting Biden again in 2024

    06:31

  • ‘Brazen’: MAGA loyalists trash talk judge's daughter, defying gag order for Trump

    07:38

  • 'He does not support choice': Maryland Dem Senate nominee hits Larry Hogan on abortion

    03:10

  • Lawrence: Trump’s indictments will make debates with Biden 'theater of the absurd'

    16:06

  • ‘Cohen connects the dots’: Ex-Trump lawyer is prosecution trump card fmr. Watergate prosecutor says

    12:00

  • Elizabeth Warren on the Biden admin's big win for airline passengers

    09:13

  • Bible-loving Mike Johnson attends Trump 'porn star mistress' trial

    08:18

  • How Trump might lose his 2nd straight election: Biden corners him into new debate rules

    11:11

  • Trump trial ends with star witness flipping - see Ari Melber’s courtroom breakdown

    07:30

  • Trump pulls desperate stunt at courthouse

    07:10

  • Harlan Coben releases his 36th book 'Think Twice'

    05:35

  • Trump trial ends with smoking guns and Veepstake cameos: Trump ‘pulling strings’

    08:38

  • ‘He held back’: Kristy Greenburg predicts Trump’s lawyer will do better on Day 2 of Michael Cohen’s cross-examination

    04:58

  • 'Morning After the Revolution' looks at the failings of progressivism

    10:07

  • New organization hopes to lessen the temperature of political polarization

    07:49

  • 'I've lived a lot of life': Laura Benanti on her one-woman show 'Nobody Cares'

    06:57

  • 'Let's get ready to rumble': Trump responds to Biden's debate proposal

    04:01

Watch the ReidOut with Joy Reid Highlights: May 15

19:40

Tune into The ReidOut weekdays at 7 p.m. ET on MSNBC.May 16, 2024

