Watch the ReidOut with Joy Reid Highlights: April 30

- UP NEXT
Trump’s coup plan: Bombshell Time interview exposes drive ‘to destroy system for his own purposes’08:09
Trump paints vivid picture of extremist plans for second term in new interview08:35
Sen. Baldwin slams Trump-backed rival Hovde: Can't let him ‘anywhere near' the U.S. Senate05:04
Trial bombshell: Hush money was 'all about campaign' Stormy Daniels, Karen McDougal's lawyer says11:51
Lawrence: Trump's never been closer to spending a night in jail than he is now11:26
'Tragic': Columbia community laments involvement of police in campus protests05:01
NYPD officers in full riot gear descend on Columbia University campus to clear protesters09:47
Napping? Trump appeared to be ‘at rest’ during trial, says MSNBC correspondent09:37
‘Did he cheat on Melania?’: Trump trial highlights new text messages08:15
Sad, diminished, panicked: Defendant Trump struggles in court, says coauthor03:27
You can go to prison! Judge warns Trump of 'incarceration' punishment after losing gag order clash11:51
Evangelical pastor in North Carolina calls 'Trump Bible' blasphemous10:57
Bill aiming to crack down on campus antisemitism advances13:51
Trump fined for each gag order violation06:01
Mayors seek solutions to U.S. homeless crisis06:01
Claire McCaskill: It's smart for Hunter Biden to ask for a retraction10:22
If Trump wins, it won't just be danger to our democracy posed by him, author warns07:33
Columbia protesters occupy campus building24:28
Republican Party bears Big Lie's deep scars as Trump dances to avoid accountability07:47
Republicans assemble oddly insulting set of 2024 candidates with Senate control on the line07:21
- UP NEXT
Trump’s coup plan: Bombshell Time interview exposes drive ‘to destroy system for his own purposes’08:09
Trump paints vivid picture of extremist plans for second term in new interview08:35
Sen. Baldwin slams Trump-backed rival Hovde: Can't let him ‘anywhere near' the U.S. Senate05:04
Trial bombshell: Hush money was 'all about campaign' Stormy Daniels, Karen McDougal's lawyer says11:51
Lawrence: Trump's never been closer to spending a night in jail than he is now11:26
'Tragic': Columbia community laments involvement of police in campus protests05:01
Play All