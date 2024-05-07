IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Highlights: May 6
May 7, 202419:41
    Obama 'terrified' Jen Psaki at first because he was 'larger than life'

  • 'He threw down the gauntlet': Judge warns Trump of jail time for contempt

  • Lawrence on Trump trial evidence: They wrote the conspiracy down on paper

  • ‘Putin’s Pawn’: WNBA's Brittney Griner on recognizing Putin's plans to use her | CABLE EXCLUSIVE

  • 'I saw my life flash before my eyes': WNBA star Brittney Griner details arrest and detention in Russia

  • Jail warning! See judge tell Trump I will jail you, even though I don’t ‘want’ to

  • Joe: Talk of violence is being mainstreamed in Trump's GOP

  • Author reflects on growing up queer and autistic in a conservative household

  • 'A beautiful, beautiful film': Author raves about film adaptation of book on mental health struggles

  • Trump again held in contempt for violating gag order at hush money trial

  • Activist Luis Miranda Jr. on engaging Latino voters, his new book 'Relentless'

  • Columbia University cancels university-wide commencement

  • 'I'm stunned': Joe reacts to Sen. Scott's response about 2024 election results

  • What to expect from Day 12 of Trump's hush money trial

  • Israeli military tells 100,000 people to flee Rafah

  • Not Forgotten: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Womens’ Day of remembrance.

  • ‘In the South, we do not have safe places for people to go’: Tales from Post-Roe America

  • ‘They’re moving the debate’

  •  Velshi: ‘Abortion tourism’ will lead to a deadend for reproductive care

  • Columbia prof: NYPD presence has left students feeling less safe

msnbc

Watch highlights from The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell.May 7, 2024

