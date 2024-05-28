Watch The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Highlights: May 27

- UP NEXT
Trump using jailed American in Russia as 'a political pawn'08:53
‘None of us are safe’: Louisiana mother denied medical care post-Roe06:48
Rep. Barbara Lee: GOP extremists’ ‘do-nothing agenda’ jeopardizes domestic and foreign policy09:09
Gangs have 'completely taken over': Growing outrage as violence in Haiti escalates04:00
'Would you vote for me if I'm arrested?': Trump campaign preparing for hush money verdict06:04
Israeli airstrike kills at least 40 people in Rafah06:51
'Straightforward crime with a complex narrative': What to expect in tomorrow's closing arguments07:09
How Trump's rhetoric dishonors the fallen on Memorial Day07:41
'This is what boggles my mind': Retired judge on perplexing part of Trump jury process05:29
'She chooses to bend the knee': Former Trump WH aide blasts Haley decision to back Trump08:10
Cohen's former attorney predicts how the verdict in the Trump Hush Money trial will impact election08:41
A Mississippi murder case has ignited a new fight against qualified immunity07:26
What the right-wing hysteria about DEI is really about — and what’s at stake12:38
‘Local elections matter’: Non-partisan Idaho moms saves school district from far-right takeover07:08
'We can learn from discomfort': Read the hard books, say League of Women11:17
'Fascism isn’t a day job': Historian talks Trump, Alito, and the delegitimization of democracy12:47
Quiet part out loud: Trump sells the presidency to Big Oil06:38
Louisiana Republicans classify abortion pills as dangerous substances07:24
'They always manage to sink lower': Trump degrades GOP with demands for legal protection10:14
Trump assassination lies prompts rare DOJ response, updated gag order request05:22
- UP NEXT
Trump using jailed American in Russia as 'a political pawn'08:53
‘None of us are safe’: Louisiana mother denied medical care post-Roe06:48
Rep. Barbara Lee: GOP extremists’ ‘do-nothing agenda’ jeopardizes domestic and foreign policy09:09
Gangs have 'completely taken over': Growing outrage as violence in Haiti escalates04:00
'Would you vote for me if I'm arrested?': Trump campaign preparing for hush money verdict06:04
Israeli airstrike kills at least 40 people in Rafah06:51
Play All