Watch The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Highlights: May 27
May 28, 202424:53
  • UP NEXT

    Trump using jailed American in Russia as 'a political pawn'

    08:53

  • ‘None of us are safe’: Louisiana mother denied medical care post-Roe

    06:48

  • Rep. Barbara Lee: GOP extremists’ ‘do-nothing agenda’ jeopardizes domestic and foreign policy

    09:09

  • Gangs have 'completely taken over': Growing outrage as violence in Haiti escalates

    04:00

  • 'Would you vote for me if I'm arrested?': Trump campaign preparing for hush money verdict

    06:04

  • Israeli airstrike kills at least 40 people in Rafah

    06:51

  • 'Straightforward crime with a complex narrative': What to expect in tomorrow's closing arguments

    07:09

  • How Trump's rhetoric dishonors the fallen on Memorial Day

    07:41

  • 'This is what boggles my mind': Retired judge on perplexing part of Trump jury process

    05:29

  • 'She chooses to bend the knee': Former Trump WH aide blasts Haley decision to back Trump

    08:10

  • Cohen's former attorney predicts how the verdict in the Trump Hush Money trial will impact election

    08:41

  • A Mississippi murder case has ignited a new fight against qualified immunity

    07:26

  • What the right-wing hysteria about DEI is really about — and what’s at stake

    12:38

  • ‘Local elections matter’: Non-partisan Idaho moms saves school district from far-right takeover

    07:08

  • 'We can learn from discomfort': Read the hard books, say League of Women

    11:17

  • 'Fascism isn’t a day job': Historian talks Trump, Alito, and the delegitimization of democracy

    12:47

  • Quiet part out loud: Trump sells the presidency to Big Oil

    06:38

  • Louisiana Republicans classify abortion pills as dangerous substances

    07:24

  • 'They always manage to sink lower': Trump degrades GOP with demands for legal protection

    10:14

  • Trump assassination lies prompts rare DOJ response, updated gag order request

    05:22

